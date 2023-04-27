IBM Briefing at the Second Circuit

In Re: IBM Arbitration Agreement Litigation, No. 22-1728 (2d Cir.)
District Court Opinion
Plaintiffs’ Opening Brief
IBM’s Response Brief
Plaintiffs’ Reply Brief

Chandler v. International Business Machines Corp., No. 22-1733 (2d Cir.)
District Court Opinion
Plaintiff’s Opening Brief
IBM’s Response Brief
Plaintiff’s Reply Brief

Lodi v. International Business Machines Corp., No. 22-1737 (2d Cir.)
District Court Opinion
Plaintiff’s Opening Brief
IBM’s Response Brief
Plaintiff’s Reply Brief

Tavenner v. International Business Machines Corp., No. 22-2318 (2d Cir.)
District Court Opinion
Plaintiff’s Opening Brief
IBM’s Response Brief
Plaintiff’s Reply Brief