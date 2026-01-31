729 Boylston Street, Suite 2000
Boston, Massachusetts 02116
(617) 994-5800 | info@llrlaw.com
Hoda Katebi is a civil rights and employment attorney committed to fighting for and alongside workers. She represents clients in individual and class action matters in a range of issues including discrimination, wrongful termination, harassment, retaliation, misclassification, and other labor disputes.
Alongside her legal work at LLR, Hoda is community organizer and writer. She is also the founding member of Blue Tin Production, a garment worker-led co-operative. Hoda has bylines in the LA Times, Newsweek, Washington Post, VOGUE, and has appeared on Democracy Now, the New York Times, BBC, Associated Press, and other media globally.
Berkeley Law, J.D., 2023
University of Chicago, B.A. in International Relations and Middle Eastern Studies, with honors, 2016
Member, State Bar of California, 2023
Admitted to practice before U.S. District Court of Central California, U.S. District Court of Northern California and U.S. District Court of Southern New York.
Lichten & Liss-Riordan is a plaintiffs’-side employment and union-side labor law firm, whose attorneys have achieved national recognition for their work representing employees and unions in wage and hour, discrimination, and other employment-related litigation. We have tried many cases before juries and judges in federal and state courts, and we pride ourselves on our innovative and creative approaches to advancing workers’ rights.
Lichten & Liss-Riordan attorneys have successfully argued many cases before trial and appellate courts, federal and state administrative agencies and at arbitration and have frequently achieved substantial verdicts for their clients. Our attorneys have won landmark cases in the labor and employment area and have had a number of million dollar plus verdicts and settlements in recent years.
Lichten & Liss-Riordan attorneys have successfully argued many cases before trial and appellate courts, federal and state administrative agencies and at arbitration and have frequently achieved substantial verdicts for their clients. Our attorneys have won landmark cases in the labor and employment area and have had a number of million dollar plus verdicts and settlements in recent years.