Hoda Katebi is a civil rights and employment attorney committed to fighting for and alongside workers. She represents clients in individual and class action matters in a range of issues including discrimination, wrongful termination, harassment, retaliation, misclassification, and other labor disputes.

Alongside her legal work at LLR, Hoda is community organizer and writer. She is also the founding member of Blue Tin Production, a garment worker-led co-operative. Hoda has bylines in the LA Times, Newsweek, Washington Post, VOGUE, and has appeared on Democracy Now, the New York Times, BBC, Associated Press, and other media globally.

Education

Berkeley Law, J.D., 2023

University of Chicago, B.A. in International Relations and Middle Eastern Studies, with honors, 2016

Bar and Court Admissions

Member, State Bar of California, 2023

Admitted to practice before U.S. District Court of Central California, U.S. District Court of Northern California and U.S. District Court of Southern New York.