729 Boylston Street, Suite 2000
Boston, Massachusetts 02116
(617) 994-5800 | info@llrlaw.com
Trevor Byrne is a civil rights and employment attorney who is passionate about vindicating workers’ rights. He represents employees facing a broad range of issues in the workplace, including independent contractor misclassification, wage theft, and discrimination.
Prior to and during law school, Trevor supported civil rights litigation at several prominent nonprofits and plaintiffs’ firms. He also helped clients defend against evictions, obtain post-conviction relief, and secure Social Security benefits through his work with the Stanford Community Law Clinic. After law school, Trevor clerked for the Honorable Carolyn Dineen King of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.
Stanford Law School, J.D., 2023
Harvard University, A.B., magna cum laude, 2018
Member, State Bar of Massachusetts, 2023
Admitted to practice before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.
Lichten & Liss-Riordan is a plaintiffs’-side employment and union-side labor law firm, whose attorneys have achieved national recognition for their work representing employees and unions in wage and hour, discrimination, and other employment-related litigation. We have tried many cases before juries and judges in federal and state courts, and we pride ourselves on our innovative and creative approaches to advancing workers’ rights.
Lichten & Liss-Riordan attorneys have successfully argued many cases before trial and appellate courts, federal and state administrative agencies and at arbitration and have frequently achieved substantial verdicts for their clients. Our attorneys have won landmark cases in the labor and employment area and have had a number of million dollar plus verdicts and settlements in recent years.
Lichten & Liss-Riordan attorneys have successfully argued many cases before trial and appellate courts, federal and state administrative agencies and at arbitration and have frequently achieved substantial verdicts for their clients. Our attorneys have won landmark cases in the labor and employment area and have had a number of million dollar plus verdicts and settlements in recent years.