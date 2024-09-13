Trevor Byrne is a civil rights and employment attorney who is passionate about vindicating workers’ rights. He represents employees facing a broad range of issues in the workplace, including independent contractor misclassification, wage theft, and discrimination.

Prior to and during law school, Trevor supported civil rights litigation at several prominent nonprofits and plaintiffs’ firms. He also helped clients defend against evictions, obtain post-conviction relief, and secure Social Security benefits through his work with the Stanford Community Law Clinic. After law school, Trevor clerked for the Honorable Carolyn Dineen King of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

Education

Stanford Law School, J.D., 2023

Harvard University, A.B., magna cum laude, 2018

Bar and Court Admissions

Member, State Bar of Massachusetts, 2023

Admitted to practice before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.