Krysten Connon is an experienced and dedicated attorney. She represents workers in disputes against their employers and primarily concentrates her practice on wage and hour class and collective actions arising under the Fair Labor Standards Act and state laws. Krysten has represented workers from a variety of backgrounds and in various industries, including cable and satellite installers, delivery drivers, and nurses.
Krysten graduated summa cum laude from the Drexel University Thomas R. Kline School of Law, and she is a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of the University of Maryland. Following law school, Krysten served as a federal judicial law clerk before joining the commercial litigation department of a national law firm, where she represented clients in complex commercial litigation and arbitration matters. Krysten also worked as a Staff Attorney at Women Against Abuse, where she litigated cases originating as domestic violence matters. Prior to joining Lichten & Liss-Riordan, Krysten worked as an attorney in the employment rights group of a plaintiff-side class action law firm.
Additionally, Krysten co-authored the 2015 Oxford University Press book, Living in the Crosshairs: The Untold Stories of Anti-Abortion Terrorism, which presents the results of extensive interviews with abortion providers around the intersections of law, policy, and anti-abortion violence. She regularly volunteers her time and expertise on issues related to reproductive health, rights, and justice.
Krysten was named a Pennsylvania Rising Star in 2020 and 2021 by Thomson Reuters’ Super Lawyers. .
Drexel University Thomas R. Kline School of Law, JD, summa cum laude, 2012
University of Maryland – College Park, cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa, 2009
Member, State Bar of New Jersey, 2013
Member, State Bar of Pennsylvania, 2013
Admitted to practice before the U.S. District Court of New Jersey, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.
Lichten & Liss-Riordan is a plaintiffs’-side employment and union-side labor law firm, whose attorneys have achieved national recognition for their work representing employees and unions in wage and hour, discrimination, and other employment-related litigation. We have tried many cases before juries and judges in federal and state courts, and we pride ourselves on our innovative and creative approaches to advancing workers’ rights.
Lichten & Liss-Riordan attorneys have successfully argued many cases before trial and appellate courts, federal and state administrative agencies and at arbitration and have frequently achieved substantial verdicts for their clients. Our attorneys have won landmark cases in the labor and employment area and have had a number of million dollar plus verdicts and settlements in recent years.
