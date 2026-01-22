729 Boylston Street, Suite 2000
Kelly Geddes is a trial attorney dedicated to holding large corporations accountable for their actions, defending the rights of workers, and fighting systemic injustice. Prior to joining Lichten & Liss-Riordan, Kelly worked in the National Courts section of the Department of Justice as an Honors Attorney, where she represented Federal agencies in contract disputes, employment actions, and administrative challenges brought in the Federal Circuit. Before DOJ, Kelly clerked for the Honorable Mark L. Wolf at the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts.
During law school, Kelly was an articles editor for the University of Chicago Law Review, and she published a student note addressing the possibility of holding transnational corporations accountable in U.S. courts for human rights violations abroad.
The University of Chicago Law School, J.D., 2020
University of Chicago, B.A. in Fundamentals: Issues and Texts, with general honors, 2017
Member, State Bar of Massachusetts, 2021
Lichten & Liss-Riordan is a plaintiffs’-side employment and union-side labor law firm, whose attorneys have achieved national recognition for their work representing employees and unions in wage and hour, discrimination, and other employment-related litigation. We have tried many cases before juries and judges in federal and state courts, and we pride ourselves on our innovative and creative approaches to advancing workers’ rights.
Lichten & Liss-Riordan attorneys have successfully argued many cases before trial and appellate courts, federal and state administrative agencies and at arbitration and have frequently achieved substantial verdicts for their clients. Our attorneys have won landmark cases in the labor and employment area and have had a number of million dollar plus verdicts and settlements in recent years.
