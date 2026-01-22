Kelly Geddes is a trial attorney dedicated to holding large corporations accountable for their actions, defending the rights of workers, and fighting systemic injustice. Prior to joining Lichten & Liss-Riordan, Kelly worked in the National Courts section of the Department of Justice as an Honors Attorney, where she represented Federal agencies in contract disputes, employment actions, and administrative challenges brought in the Federal Circuit. Before DOJ, Kelly clerked for the Honorable Mark L. Wolf at the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts.

During law school, Kelly was an articles editor for the University of Chicago Law Review, and she published a student note addressing the possibility of holding transnational corporations accountable in U.S. courts for human rights violations abroad.

Education

The University of Chicago Law School, J.D., 2020

University of Chicago, B.A. in Fundamentals: Issues and Texts, with general honors, 2017

Bar Admissions

Member, State Bar of Massachusetts, 2021