Last modified: June 15, 2020

Lichten & Liss-Riordan, P.C. respect your privacy and are committed to protecting it through our compliance with this policy. This policy describes the types of information we may collect from you or that you may provide when you visit the website www.llrlaw.com (our “Website”) and our practices for collecting, using, maintaining, protecting, and disclosing that information.

Please read this policy carefully to understand our policies and practices regarding your information and how we will treat it. If you do not agree with our policies and practices, your choice is not to use our Website. By accessing or using this Website, you agree to this privacy policy. This policy may change from time to time. Your continued use of this Website after we make changes is deemed to be acceptance of those changes, so please check the policy periodically for updates.

Children Under the Age of 16

Our Website is not intended for children under 16 years of age. No one under age 16 may provide any personal information to our Website. We do not knowingly collect personal information from children under 16. If we learn we have collected or received personal information from a child under 16 without verification of parental consent, we will delete that information. If you believe we might have any information from or about a child under 16, please contact us at privacy@llrlaw.com or 866-357-4555.

Information We Collect About You and How We Collect It

We collect several types of information from and about users of our Website, including information:

• By which you may be personally identified, such as name, postal address, e-mail address, telephone number, or any other identifier by which you may be contacted online or offline (“personal information”);

• Related to professional or employment history or reason for inquiring; and/or

• About your internet connection, the equipment you use to access our Website, and usage details.

We collect this information:

• Directly from you when you provide it to us.

• Automatically as you navigate through the site. Information collected automatically may include usage details, IP addresses, and information collected through cookies.

Information You Provide to Us

The information we collect on or through our Website may include:

• Information that you provide by filling in forms on our Website. We may also ask you for information when you submit an inquiry or respond to one of our advertisements.

• Records and copies of your correspondence (including email addresses), if you contact us.

• Your responses to surveys that we might ask you to complete for research or litigation purposes.

Information We Collect Through Automatic Data Collection Technologies

As you navigate through and interact with our Website, we may use automatic data collection technologies to collect certain information about your equipment, browsing actions, and patterns, including:

• Details of your visits to our Website, including traffic data, location data, logs, and other communication data and the resources that you access and use on the Website.

• Information about your computer and internet connection, including your IP address, operating system, and browser type.

We do not collect personal information automatically, but we may tie this information to personal information about you that we collect from other sources or you provide to us.

How We Use Your Information

We use information that we collect about you or that you provide to us, including any personal information:

• To present our Website and its contents to you.

• To provide you with information or services that you request from us.

• To fulfill any other purpose for which you provide it. For example, if you share your name and contact information to inquire about a potential case through our Website, we will use that personal information to respond to your inquiry.

• To carry out our obligations and enforce our rights arising from any contracts entered into between you and us, including for billing and collection.

• In any other way we may describe when you provide the information.

• For any other purpose with your consent.

We may use the information we have collected from you to enable us to display advertisements.

We only share your information with service providers (such as companies who assist us in sending emails, physical mailings, text messages and/or surveys) and other law firms or vendors with whom we have partnered to litigate or investigate potential cases. These service providers and law firms may have access to personal information needed to perform their functions but are not permitted to sell, share, or use such information for any other purposes.

We may also disclose your personal information:

• To comply with any court order, law, or legal process, including to respond to any government or regulatory request.

• To enforce or apply our terms of use and other agreements, including for billing and collection purposes.

• If we believe disclosure is necessary or appropriate to protect the rights, property, or safety of Lichten & Liss-Riordan, P.C. our clients, or others.

By submitting personal information to our website, you consent to receiving emails from us in the future. If you do not wish to receive these communications, please request removal by clicking unsubscribe at the bottom of the email, or email privacy@llrlaw.com and ask to be placed on a “do not e-mail” list.

Your California Privacy Rights

If you are a California resident, California law may provide you with additional rights regarding our use of your personal information. To learn more about your California privacy rights, visit PRIVACY NOTICE FOR CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS.

Contact Information

To ask questions or comment about this privacy policy and our privacy practices, contact us at:

Lichten & Liss-Riordan, P.C.

729 Boylston Street, Suite 2000

Boston, MA 02116

privacy@llrlaw.com

Toll Free: 866-357-4555