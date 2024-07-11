Associate Attorney

Lichten & Liss-Riordan is a nationally acclaimed plaintiff-side employment law firm, specializing in class action wage and hour litigation. We are particularly well known for our pioneering and high stakes work challenging independent contractor misclassification and innovative litigation and arbitration strategies to advance workers’ rights. We are seeking an attorney with outstanding research, writing, and oral argument skills, and a dedication to creative and passionate advocacy on behalf of workers. This position will require a candidate who is able to quickly hit the ground running, assuming primary responsibility for a number of cases while also working collaboratively as part of a larger team. Responsibilities include briefing complex issues, appearing before courts and arbitrators, working closely with clients, case management, discovery, and implementing settlements. At least 2-3 years relevant experience preferred.

Please forward resume and cover letter to Shannon Liss-Riordan, sliss@llrlaw.com; Lichten & Liss-Riordan, P.C., 729 Boylston Street, Suite 2000, Boston, MA 02116.