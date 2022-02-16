COURT-AUTHORIZED NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION

O’Grady v. Merchant Exchange Prods. dba The Julia Morgan Ballroom,

CGC-15-547796 (San. Fran. Sup. Ct.)

If you worked as banquet server or bartender at the Julia Morgan Ballroom as an employee in 2011 or 2012 (or worked banquet events at the Julia Morgan Ballroom through a staffing company), you are a member of the certified class in the O’Grady case. Plaintiff claims a service charge was imposed on banquet events held at the Julia Morgan Ballroom and was kept by defendant rather than being paid to service staff who worked there between September 8, 2011 and July 1, 2019.

lawsuit, you must either send an e-mail to juliamorganlawsuit@simpluris.com with your name, address, and the statement, “Please exclude me from the Julia Morgan Ballroom lawsuit,” or a letter containing this information to: P.O. Box 26170 Santa Ana, CA 92799. The deadline to request exclusion is April 8, 2022.

If you have any questions about this Notice or would like more information about this lawsuit, you may write, call, or e-mail Attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan of Lichten & Liss-Riordan, P.C., at (617) 994-5800, or e-mail apagano@llrlaw.com.