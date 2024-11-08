Timothy Shea

Tim Shea serves workers as a labor and employment attorney. A passionate advocate for civil rights and social justice, he is committed to vindicating workers’ rights, holding employers accountable, and furthering workers’ interests in the broader labor movement.

In law school, Tim served as editor-in-chief of the Northeastern University Law Review, which centered on the public interest and the practical application of law with a mission of amplifying historically marginalized voices. During that time, he was also as a judicial intern for the Honorable Donald L. Cabell of the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts as well as a law clerk for multiple labor and employment firms in the Boston area. Prior to law school, Tim was a writer and editor at the Harvard Law School Center on the Legal Profession and a program officer at the United States Department of State.

Education

Northeastern University School of Law, J.D., 2024

University of Massachusetts Amherst, B.A. in Political Science with departmental honors, magna cum laude and B.A. in Philosophy, magna cum laude, 2013

Bar and Court Admissions

Member, State Bar of Massachusetts, 2024