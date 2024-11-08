Timothy Shea

729 Boylston Street, Suite 2000
Tim Shea serves workers as a labor and employment attorney. A passionate advocate for civil rights and social justice, he is committed to vindicating workers’ rights, holding employers accountable, and furthering workers’ interests in the broader labor movement.
In law school, Tim served as editor-in-chief of the Northeastern University Law Review, which centered on the public interest and the practical application of law with a mission of amplifying historically marginalized voices. During that time, he was also as a judicial intern for the Honorable Donald L. Cabell of the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts as well as a law clerk for multiple labor and employment firms in the Boston area. Prior to law school, Tim was a writer and editor at the Harvard Law School Center on the Legal Profession and a program officer at the United States Department of State.
Northeastern University School of Law, J.D., 2024
University of Massachusetts Amherst, B.A. in Political Science with departmental honors, magna cum laude and B.A. in Philosophy, magna cum laude, 2013
Member, State Bar of Massachusetts, 2024
Lichten & Liss-Riordan is a plaintiffs’-side employment and union-side labor law firm, whose attorneys have achieved national recognition for their work representing employees and unions in wage and hour, discrimination, and other employment-related litigation. We have tried many cases before juries and judges in federal and state courts, and we pride ourselves on our innovative and creative approaches to advancing workers’ rights.
Lichten & Liss-Riordan attorneys have successfully argued many cases before trial and appellate courts, federal and state administrative agencies and at arbitration and have frequently achieved substantial verdicts for their clients. Our attorneys have won landmark cases in the labor and employment area and have had a number of million dollar plus verdicts and settlements in recent years.
