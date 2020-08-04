Tara Boghosian is a committed advocate for workers’ rights as well as economic and social justice. She works on cases advancing wage and hour, misclassification, and discrimination claims.

Tara graduated from Harvard Law School in 2020, where she completed over 2000 pro bono hours. During law school, she was involved with the International Human Rights Clinic, Prison Legal Assistance Project, Housing Law Clinic, and Harvard Mediation Program. As part of her work with the International Human Rights Clinic, she contributed to a project seeking to advance the human rights of informal workers.

In addition to working at Lichten & Liss-Riordan, she interned at the National Center for Law and Economic Justice and the Bronx Defenders Impact Litigation Practice. She was also a Research Assistant for Alicia Ely Yamin and a Negotiation Workshop Teaching Assistant. Her written work has or will appear in the Oxford Handbook of Economic and Social Rights, Yale Journal of Health Policy, Law, and Ethics, and the OnLabor blog.

Education:

Harvard Law School, J.D., Cum Laude

McGill University, B.A. in English Cultural Studies, First-Class Honors

Bar and Court Admissions:

Massachusetts and California bar admission pending. Not yet licensed to practice in any jurisdiction.