Samuel Davis is committed to holding powerful government and corporate actors accountable. He represents workers, students, and other individuals in civil rights and employment matters in state and federal court.

Prior to joining LLR, Samuel was a Liman Fellow with the American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina, where he investigated racially biased policing in K-12 schools and litigated civil rights cases across the state, including as part of the successful team in Peltier v. Charter Day School at the U.S. Supreme Court. Before joining the ACLU, Samuel was a law clerk for Associate Justice Anita Earls on the North Carolina Supreme Court.



As a student at Yale Law School, Samuel was a student attorney in the Veterans Legal Services Clinic and a co-director of the Rebellious Lawyering conference. During his summers, he interned for a federal public defender and for the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, where he worked on voting rights and criminal justice matters.

Samuel was the lead author of the ACLU’s report, “The Consequences of Cops in North Carolina Schools.” He is also the author of two forthcoming law review articles that will be published in 2024, one addressing the antidemocratic consequences of the Supreme Court’s treatment of school districts, and the other analyzing the principles of democratic equality and popular sovereignty in the North Carolina Constitution. He currently resides with his family in Jamaica Plain.