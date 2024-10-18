729 Boylston Street, Suite 2000
Boston, Massachusetts 02116
(617) 994-5800 | info@llrlaw.com
Morine Mitchell is an employment attorney dedicated to protecting employees and addressing systemic injustices. Prior to joining Lichten & Liss-Riordan, Morine clerked for the Honorable Kimberly Mueller of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California, the Honorable Melissa Long of the Rhode Island Supreme Court, and the Honorable Lara Montecalvo of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit.
During her time at Boston University School of Law, Morine cultivated her expertise in various employment and labor issues. She represented clients as a student attorney in the Employment Rights Clinic where she focused on matters of discrimination and denials of unemployment benefits. She also externed in the Fair Labor Division of the Massachusetts Attorney General’s office; there she worked on cases of wage theft and misclassification of employees as independent contractors. She spent her summers serving as an intern to the Honorable Neile Eisner, an Administrative Law Judge at the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, and the Honorable O. Rogeriee Thompson of the U.S. Court of appeals for the First Circuit.
Boston University Law School, J.D., 2020
Suffolk University, B.A., magna cum laude, 2016
Member, State Bar of Massachusetts, 2021
Lichten & Liss-Riordan is a plaintiffs’-side employment and union-side labor law firm, whose attorneys have achieved national recognition for their work representing employees and unions in wage and hour, discrimination, and other employment-related litigation. We have tried many cases before juries and judges in federal and state courts, and we pride ourselves on our innovative and creative approaches to advancing workers’ rights.
Lichten & Liss-Riordan attorneys have successfully argued many cases before trial and appellate courts, federal and state administrative agencies and at arbitration and have frequently achieved substantial verdicts for their clients. Our attorneys have won landmark cases in the labor and employment area and have had a number of million dollar plus verdicts and settlements in recent years.
Lichten & Liss-Riordan attorneys have successfully argued many cases before trial and appellate courts, federal and state administrative agencies and at arbitration and have frequently achieved substantial verdicts for their clients. Our attorneys have won landmark cases in the labor and employment area and have had a number of million dollar plus verdicts and settlements in recent years.