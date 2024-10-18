Morine Mitchell is an employment attorney dedicated to protecting employees and addressing systemic injustices. Prior to joining Lichten & Liss-Riordan, Morine clerked for the Honorable Kimberly Mueller of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California, the Honorable Melissa Long of the Rhode Island Supreme Court, and the Honorable Lara Montecalvo of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit.

During her time at Boston University School of Law, Morine cultivated her expertise in various employment and labor issues. She represented clients as a student attorney in the Employment Rights Clinic where she focused on matters of discrimination and denials of unemployment benefits. She also externed in the Fair Labor Division of the Massachusetts Attorney General’s office; there she worked on cases of wage theft and misclassification of employees as independent contractors. She spent her summers serving as an intern to the Honorable Neile Eisner, an Administrative Law Judge at the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, and the Honorable O. Rogeriee Thompson of the U.S. Court of appeals for the First Circuit.

Education

Boston University Law School, J.D., 2020

Suffolk University, B.A., magna cum laude, 2016

Bar and Court Admissions

Member, State Bar of Massachusetts, 2021