Matthew Patton is a committed advocate for economic and social justice. He works on cases advancing wage and hour, misclassification, and discrimination claims.

Prior to joining Lichten & Liss-Riordan, Matt developed and litigated healthcare fraud recovery actions under the federal False Claims Act and RICO Act.

While in law school, Matt assisted the City of Boston in enforcing landlord compliance with low-income rental restrictions to ensure tenants were not being taken advantage of. Prior to practicing law Matt worked on issue and political campaigns, including running a non-profit that organized communities to advocate for policies to reduce income inequality—including an increase to the minimum wage, paid sick leave, and universal pre-kindergarten. Throughout his adult life Matt has volunteered with the Special Olympics International, including assisting in the launch of their campaign to end discrimination against individuals with intellectual disabilities–Spread the Word to End the Word.

EDUCATION

New England Law Boston, J.D., 2018

The Catholic University of America, B.A., 2005

BAR AND COURT ADMISSIONS

Member, State Bar of Massachusetts, 2018

Admitted to practice before the U.S. District Court of Massachusetts