729 Boylston Street, Suite 2000
Boston, Massachusetts 02116
(617) 994-5800 | info@llrlaw.com
Position: Contract Attorney (6 month term, could be extended)
Location: Flexible – but preference for Boston or San Francisco
Range: $110,000 – $140,000/year
Description: Lichten & Liss-Riordan is a nationally acclaimed plaintiff-side employment law firm, specializing in class action wage and hour litigation. We are particularly well known for our pioneering and high stakes work challenging independent contractor misclassification and innovative litigation and arbitration strategies to advance workers’ rights. We are seeking contract attorneys to assist with an exciting mass arbitration. This position would provide excellent experience with handling remote trials. We are looking for attorneys with outstanding research, writing, and oral argument skills, and a dedication to creative and passionate advocacy on behalf of workers. Responsibilities include handling all aspects of arbitration, including defending depositions, presenting witness testimony at hearings, arguing before arbitrators, briefing trial motions and other complex issues, working closely with clients, and working closely with partners, associates, and staff on our team. Prior relevant experience preferred.
Please forward resume and cover letter to Shannon Liss-Riordan, sliss@llrlaw.com; Lichten & Liss-Riordan, P.C., 729 Boylston Street, Suite 2000, Boston, MA 02116.
Lichten & Liss-Riordan is a plaintiffs’-side employment and union-side labor law firm, whose attorneys have achieved national recognition for their work representing employees and unions in wage and hour, discrimination, and other employment-related litigation. We have tried many cases before juries and judges in federal and state courts, and we pride ourselves on our innovative and creative approaches to advancing workers’ rights.
Lichten & Liss-Riordan attorneys have successfully argued many cases before trial and appellate courts, federal and state administrative agencies and at arbitration and have frequently achieved substantial verdicts for their clients. Our attorneys have won landmark cases in the labor and employment area and have had a number of million dollar plus verdicts and settlements in recent years.
