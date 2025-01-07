Position: Contract Attorney (6 month term, could be extended)

Location: Flexible – but preference for Boston or San Francisco

Range: $110,000 – $140,000/year

Description: Lichten & Liss-Riordan is a nationally acclaimed plaintiff-side employment law firm, specializing in class action wage and hour litigation. We are particularly well known for our pioneering and high stakes work challenging independent contractor misclassification and innovative litigation and arbitration strategies to advance workers’ rights. We are seeking contract attorneys to assist with an exciting mass arbitration. This position would provide excellent experience with handling remote trials. We are looking for attorneys with outstanding research, writing, and oral argument skills, and a dedication to creative and passionate advocacy on behalf of workers. Responsibilities include handling all aspects of arbitration, including defending depositions, presenting witness testimony at hearings, arguing before arbitrators, briefing trial motions and other complex issues, working closely with clients, and working closely with partners, associates, and staff on our team. Prior relevant experience preferred.

Please forward resume and cover letter to Shannon Liss-Riordan, sliss@llrlaw.com; Lichten & Liss-Riordan, P.C., 729 Boylston Street, Suite 2000, Boston, MA 02116.