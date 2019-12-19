Anastasia Doherty is a dedicated workers’ rights advocate, who proudly represents workers asserting wage-and-hour and individual discrimination claims against their employers. She is currently involved in a number of cases in which employees have been misclassified as independent contractors, including exotic dancers, workers in the healthcare industry, and workers for “gig economy” companies, such as Uber and Lyft.



Anastasia attended Georgetown University, where she studied English and Justice & Peace, and went on to attend Northeastern University School of Law (NUSL). At Northeastern, she served as a staff member of the Northeastern University Law Review, as a Lawyering Fellow, and as a Teaching and Researching Assistant. She also published a law review article in the Women’s Rights Law Reporter, a quarterly journal founded by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and published by Rutgers Law School.



During law school, Anastasia focused her studies on civil rights and client advocacy. She represented individuals seeking abuse and harassment prevention orders in Massachusetts state court as a student attorney through the Northeastern Domestic Violence Institute (DVI), and represented individuals in restraining order and family law matters in Illinois state court as a student attorney with LAF (Legal Aid Foundation of Chicago). Anastasia worked on civil rights litigation at LAF (specifically Title IX) and through her internship at the ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union) of Massachusetts. She also interned at the Women’s Bar Foundation.



Prior to law school, Anastasia worked at a foundation that focused on reproductive health and justice and early childhood issues and worked on criminal justice reform at CUNY (City University of New York) John Jay College.

Education:

Northeastern University School of Law, J.D.

Georgetown University, B.A. in English, Certificate Justice & Peace Studies

Bar and Court Admissions:

Member, State Bar of Massachusetts, 2019